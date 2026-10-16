Director Steven Soderbergh will help Matt Reeves complete the final weeks of principal photography on “The Batman 2.” Reeves has temporarily stepped away from work on set due to family circumstances. Rolling Stone reports, citing a statement from a DC Studios representative provided to Variety.

Completion of principal photography

DC Studios said that Soderbergh, who is an admirer of Reeves’ work, offered to help himself. He will work with the studio’s full support to complete the final weeks of principal photography. Reeves and Soderbergh will work closely with the cast and crew to realize Reeves’ vision.

Earlier, DC announced a pause in the film’s production so that Reeves could attend to family circumstances. In a post on X, the director stressed that he is not leaving the project, but will not be on set until principal photography is completed. He thanked Soderbergh for his help during this difficult time, as well as fans for their support.

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Release plans

Soderbergh said he considers Reeves’ work on the first “The Batman” thoughtful, specific, and cohesive. According to him, the goal is to create material that will blend organically with the scenes already filmed, so that Reeves can properly complete his film.

Production of “The Batman 2” has already been delayed several times. The film, announced in 2022 after the success of “The Batman,” was initially scheduled for release in October 2026, before its premiere was moved to October 2027. The film is now scheduled for release on February 18, 2028. Robert Pattinson will again play the lead role, while Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are expected to return as Alfred and the Penguin.

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