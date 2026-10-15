Video: Kyiv bids farewell to Venya from the Space Forces Veterans team

On October 15, a memorial service was held in Kyiv for Oleksandr Venedchuk, known as Vanya from the “Space Forces Veterans” team. His family, colleagues, and fans gathered to bid him a final farewell.

At 10:00 a.m., a memorial service for Oleksandr Venedchuk began at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Teremky II.

Among those who came to say goodbye to their colleague were “Space Forces Veterans” members Vladislav Kuran and Artem Damnitsky, TV host Roman Mishcheryakov, stand-up comedian Jayhun Safarov, as well as Yevgen Yanovich, Vasyl Baydak, Anastasia Oruzhova, and Volodymyr Dantes.

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The comedian’s mother and his wife, Karina—whom Venya rarely introduced to the public—also attended the ceremony. During the farewell, the artist’s mother suddenly felt ill and fainted.

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At 12:00 p.m., the funeral service continued at the Zhuliany Cemetery, located at 24-A Poviroflotskaya Street. Oleksandr Venedchuk will be buried there.

Source: Obozrevatel.ua

As a reminder, Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr “Venia” Venedchuk has passed away.

Earlier, renowned Ukrainian producer Andriy Kanivets died at the age of 48.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has died—a renowned local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the Opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

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