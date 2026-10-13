Selma Blair, star of *Legally Blonde*, was detained following an incident on a plane

Hollywood actress Selma Blair, known for her roles in the films *Legally Blonde* and *Cruel Intentions*, found herself at the center of a scandal during a flight to New York. According to reports, the incident resulted in the actress’s arrest, hospitalization, and an FBI investigation.

Blair is accused of assaulting two flight attendants and, later, a police officer and a nurse. The actress’s representatives claim that her behavior was caused by a medical emergency.

The incident occurred on October 11 during a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York. According to law enforcement, the actress allegedly struck one flight attendant and bit another. Both employees reported injuries, and one of them had to be hospitalized.

After landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Blair was taken into custody by police. The actress herself was also taken to the hospital for examination.

According to court documents, the star was also accused of assaulting a police officer during her transport and a nurse at the hospital.

On October 12, Blair appeared in court in New York. She pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against the police officer and the nurse. She was subsequently released on $20,000 bail.

Separately, the FBI is investigating the circumstances of the incident on board.

Source: People

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