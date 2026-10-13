Lena Dunham has confirmed the return of the series Girls as a special five-episode project. Production on the new episodes is set to begin in summer 2027 — 10 years after the release of the show’s sixth and final season, Rolling Stone reports.

Return of the main cast

Dunham will again play Hannah. Allison Williams as Marnie, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna and Andrew Rannells as Elijah will also return to the project.

All five took part in a teaser announcing the reunion. Formally, they appeared in it as themselves, although to some extent they played their characters from the series.

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Dunham to write and direct the episodes

Girls creator Lena Dunham will write the scripts and direct the new episodes. She said she was only ready to return to the story if there was a specific plot that the team wanted to tell. According to her, she needed time to imagine what the characters’ lives might be like in the present day.

History of the series

Girls aired on HBO for six seasons from 2012 to 2017. The series received 19 Emmy nominations and won two awards. It also had six Golden Globe nominations and won in two categories, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. In 2013, Dunham was honored for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy in the same category.

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