P. Diddy was rushed to the hospital from prison after suffering a head injury

American rapper Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy, was rushed to a hospital from the federal prison where he is serving a sentence in a case related to prostitution. According to reports, the reason for his hospitalization was a head injury.

Diddy left the prison in New Jersey on Saturday, October 10.

Insiders familiar with the rapper’s situation revealed to reporters that P. Diddy had been transported to a hospital. There, he was to receive medical treatment for a head injury he sustained while serving his sentence. Combs was likely taken to the hospital closest to the prison, although there are no exact details on this. According to media reports, an ambulance left Fort Dix late at night, around 1:00 a.m.

However, it appears the injury was not life-threatening. Sources reported that he was conscious and able to speak when he was returned to prison before dawn on Saturday.

The media has not yet been able to determine what caused the injury to the controversial P. Diddy. It is also unknown what condition the rapper is in now and whether he is receiving further medical care for his head injury.

This was reported by TMZ, citing its own sources at FCI Fort Dix.

As a reminder, rapper “Diddy” was arrested in New York.

P. Diddy was later transferred to solitary confinement due to an investigation into special conditions at the prison.

In the U.S., the law firm Sher Tremonte filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to terminate its representation of rapper Sean Combs, known as Diddy. The firm cited significant outstanding debt for legal services, costs, and expenses, as well as difficulties in working with the client.

Controversial rapper P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs), who is serving a prison sentence, narrowly escaped a fatal injury when an attacker armed with a homemade knife broke into his cell. Combs emerged unharmed because he woke up in time, felt the blade against his throat, and was able to fight off the attacker, after which guards rushed into the cell.

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