Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill has announced the end of his career with the band due to health problems. He is the longest-serving member of the group and has played in it since 1970, Rolling Stone reports.

Arthritis and a shoulder injury

Hill explained that he has been battling arthritis for several years. According to him, the disease is now at an advanced stage in his left shoulder and right hand, and has also affected his right shoulder and both knees. The musician tried to manage the pain with painkillers, gels, and recent cortisone injections in his shoulder and hand.

The bassist noted that he had planned to perform until his health began to affect the quality of his playing. Before the encore at a concert in Brussels, he damaged a tendon in his left shoulder, making him unable to raise his arm high enough to reach the neck of the bass guitar.

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Tour replacement and upcoming album

Hill has already recorded the bass parts for Judas Priest's upcoming album. Due to doubts over his participation in the band's European tour, the group invited Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer as a stand-in. After Hill's injury, Rimmer took the stage in his place, and Judas Priest confirmed that he would become the band's new bassist.

The musician also said that he wants to devote the coming years to his family, which, according to him, he had neglected for 57 years. Hill joined Judas Priest together with guitarist K.K. Downing in 1970. He took part in recording all of the band's studio albums, from the 1974 debut Rocka Rolla to the forthcoming record to be released after 2024's Invincible Shield.

In 2022, Hill and Judas Priest were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band's next concert dates are scheduled no earlier than summer 2027.

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