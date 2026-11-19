Stand-up comedian Eldos Almazov died at the age of 29 during surgery. The comedian had been undergoing treatment for bone cancer for three years, according to Russian Telegram channels.

According to a source, the comedian’s heart failed during the surgical procedure.

Eldos Almazov was born in Kyrgyzstan but performed in Russia. He was a semifinalist on the sixth season of the comedy show “Open Mic,” where he performed on comedian Alexei Shcherbakov’s team. Almazov also participated in the project “The Big Show.”

The artist was about 130 centimeters tall. This was due to a rare genetic disorder—pituitary dwarfism. His growth stopped when he was about 10 years old.

Mykola Filatov, Ukraine’s oldest biker, died in Chernihiv on his birthday.

Former Arsenal and England national team midfielder Peter Storey died.

Boxer Lee Reeves died after three months in a coma.

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