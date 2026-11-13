Sergey Mikhalok, the frontman of the band “Lapis Trubetskoy,” made an appearance with a new look, surprising his social media followers. The 54-year-old artist has let his gray hair and beard grow out, and, according to fans, has also gained some weight.

The singer posted the photo on his Instagram page. In the photo, he poses at a train station in casual clothes—pants, a sweatshirt, a jacket, and sneakers.

The changes in Mikhalok’s appearance are noticeably different from his usual look. Previously, the artist had a short haircut, but now he has let his gray hair and beard grow longer.

The post sparked a lively discussion among his followers. Some users admitted they didn’t recognize the musician right away, while others noted the changes in his weight. At the same time, many fans supported the artist and pointed out that he looks great regardless of his appearance.

“I didn’t recognize him at all,” “I didn’t recognize him. I had to look a few times,” “Seryoga is cool no matter what he looks like,” users wrote in the comments.

Earlier, Serhiy Mikhalok and the band Lyapis Trubetskoy announced a major charity concert in Kyiv to benefit the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Prior to that, Serhiy Mikhalok spoke about a new music project.

Mikhalkov, the leader of “Lapis Trubetskoy,” was sentenced in Belarus to four years in a penal colony.

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