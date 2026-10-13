Actor RJ Mitte, known for playing Walter White Jr. in the television series “Breaking Bad,” died on October 12 in Brownsville, Texas, United States, at the age of 34. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Confirmation of death

Mitte’s talent management agency confirmed information about his death. In a statement, he was described as an actor, philanthropist and advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. Representatives provided no further details about the circumstances of his death.

Mitte had cerebral palsy and used his own experience in his work on the role of Walter White Jr., the son of the series’ main character, teacher Walter White. The character, who later took the name Flynn, used crutches and had a speech impairment.

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Career and advocacy

“Breaking Bad” aired from 2008 to 2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards, including two awards for Outstanding Drama Series. As the plot developed, Mitte’s character became increasingly important to the story of the White family.

Later, the actor played a high school wrestler with cerebral palsy in the 2021 drama Triumph. He was also a Screen Actors Guild representative for performers with disabilities and an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy.

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