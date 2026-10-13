U.S. host Jimmy Kimmel responded to remarks by President Donald Trump, who called him a “loser” during one of his rallies. The reason was Kimmel’s jokes about empty seats at Trump’s events, Rolling Stone reports.

Dispute over rally attendance

Trump told those present that the venue at one of his rallies was full and that thousands of people allegedly could not get inside the arena. The president also reenacted how, according to him, Kimmel described the event as poorly attended and accused critics of dishonesty.

In response, Kimmel noted that among his many statements about Trump, the president was most affected by mentions of empty seats. The host reiterated that there were vacant seats at the rally, including at the event where Trump complained about such comments.

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Joke on a late-night show

Kimmel also mocked Trump’s explanation, which, according to the host, was that attendees from the upper and back rows move closer to the stage. He compared it to a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game, where, he said, spectators cannot simply move into front-row seats.

After that, the host showed a photo of a partially filled rally in Alabama and joked about Trump’s cognitive abilities. Trump and Kimmel have been publicly exchanging insults for several years. In particular, during the 2024 Oscars ceremony, Kimmel read out Trump’s Truth Social post, after which Trump called the television host a fool and one of the dumbest people.

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