Singer MARUV divorced her husband after leaving Ukraine

Ukrainian singer MARUV, whose real name is Anna Korsun, has divorced her husband, Alexander Korsun, who worked as a PR manager. Earlier, the artist left the country after the start of the full-scale war and continued to perform for Russian audiences.

She announced the changes in her personal life on her Instagram. It is known that the couple had been married for 14 years.

“My husband and I have ended our 14-year relationship. I think it’s only fair that you hear this from me rather than from the press. I’m turning off comments on this post because I don’t want heated discussions or speculation surrounding this topic,” the singer emphasized.

She also added that she won’t disclose the reason for the breakup, as she wants to maintain a friendly relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of their child.

“Together, we brought a wonderful child into the world, and right now it’s especially important for me to look after her emotional well-being and provide her with a sense of stability. Life goes on, and now each of us will go our separate ways,” MARUV wrote.

Incidentally, the singer has never publicly commented on the war and continues to earn money in Russia. Earlier, rumors circulated that she was living in Russia and Europe during the full-scale invasion. MARUV is not currently revealing her whereabouts, but reportedly continues to perform at parties for Russian audiences.

Source: Instagram

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