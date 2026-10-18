Director John Wilson is making a documentary about singer Harry Styles’ Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden. The concert series, consisting of 30 performances, began in August and will run until October 31.

Filming began in August

As Rolling Stone reports, photos of Wilson with a camera next to Styles in New York have circulated on social media in recent days. This prompted fans to speculate about a possible collaboration between the musician and the director.

Wilson is known for the HBO series How To With John Wilson and the film The History of Concrete. According to Variety, he began working on the film about Styles’ residency back in August.

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Concerts and stories of tour participants

The film will combine recordings of live performances with a look at Styles’ world. Variety describes the upcoming work as a project that will also focus on the real stories of people involved in the tour: the singer himself, his fans, and behind-the-scenes staff.

Universal Pictures Content Group, Peanut World Pictures, and Styles are involved in producing the documentary. According to Rolling Stone, a theatrical release is also being considered for the film.

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