In the United States, HBO has confirmed that Antonio Banderas and Nicolas Cage will star in the fifth season of True Detective, which will be set in New York. Filming for the new season is expected to begin in 2027. Rolling Stone reports this, citing an HBO teaser.

Cage's and Banderas's roles

In the video, HBO mentioned acting duos from the series' previous seasons, including Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, as well as Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn. The company then introduced Cage and Banderas as the acting duo for the new season.

Nicolas Cage will play a character named Henry Logan, while Antonio Banderas will portray Ray Garcia. HBO has not yet disclosed any other plot details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Setting and creative team

As previously reported, the fifth season will be set in Jamaica Bay in New York, United States. This will distinguish the new installment from the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, which was set in Alaska.

Last week, Cage himself announced his possible involvement in the project during a Comic-Con panel. Issa López will once again serve as showrunner and writer for the fifth season, roles she held in the series' fourth season.

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