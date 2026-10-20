News has emerged about Jennifer Lopez's new romance — Page Six

Famous American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance.

According to Page Six, the star is currently dating her co-star from the Netflix film *Office Romance*—46-year-old actor Brett Goldstein. Insiders claim that after working together, their relationship has turned “casual.”

Incidentally, the actors recently attended a party in Los Angeles. They arrived separately but left the event together.

“The only thing they have in common is that they both love going to parties and restaurants. Unlike her ex, Ben Affleck, who always looked gloomy when they went out," insiders point out.

Incidentally, Lopez and Goldstein deny that there is a romance between them. However, the celebrity noted that the actor is the best kisser among all her colleagues.

Source: Page Six

Earlier, Cindy Crawford spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her 27-year-old son.

As a reminder, model Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s son, died at the age of 27.

New details later emerged regarding the death of Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.

We also reported on what is known about Cindy Crawford’s son.