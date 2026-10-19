Host Jon Stewart will continue hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central every Monday through December 2028. Rolling Stone reports.

Return in 2024

Stewart returned to the program at the beginning of 2024 ahead of that year’s fall elections. Initially, his participation was planned only for the election cycle, but last November he had already extended his hosting role through 2026.

Skydance TV co-chair and chief content officer George Cheeks called Stewart a generational talent and The Daily Show one of the most influential television projects and an important part of Comedy Central. He also said the company was pleased to continue its partnership with Stewart and his award-winning news team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hosts on other days

Stewart joined The Daily Show in 1999 and hosted the program until 2015. He was succeeded by Trevor Noah, who left the show in 2022. In 2023, the program’s correspondents rotated hosting duties for less than a year.

From Tuesday through Thursday, Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt will continue to rotate as hosts. The show airs on Comedy Central from Monday through Thursday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time and becomes available on Paramount+ the following day.

Program awards

This year, The Daily Show received two Creative Arts Emmy Awards. In particular, Desi Lydic was honored for outstanding performer in a short-form comedy or drama series for The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains.

Read us on