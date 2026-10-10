Actor Nicolas Cage said during a New York Comic Con panel in New York, United States, that he may star in the fifth season of the True Detective anthology. Rolling Stone reports.

Statement at the festival

Cage spoke about the upcoming television project, explaining that he wants to alternate work in film and television. “I think I’ll probably do another season of television. I think I can do a season of True Detective,” he told those present.

The actor then joked: “It’s okay that I announced it first, right?” Rolling Stone notes that these words effectively confirm last year’s rumors about Cage’s possible involvement in the new season of the HBO series.

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Casting rumors

Variety wrote about Cage’s possible participation in the fifth season of True Detective back in August 2025. Issa López, the writer and showrunner of the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, will return to those roles for the next season. According to Rolling Stone, the new season is set to take place in Jamaica Bay in New York.

In May, Cage said that he did not have precise information about the project’s status and had not signed a contract. At the time, he said that the creators were working on the material and also expressed a desire to work with Issa López. During his appearance at Comic Con, the actor also joked that his agent was listening to this statement somewhere.

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