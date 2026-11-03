In Re'im, Israel, 1,500 tickets for British singer Boy George's concert, to be held in Tel Aviv on November 7, were provided to survivors of the attack on the Nova music festival and their families. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the performance will be dedicated to the Nova community, with DJ Ofer Nissim appearing as a special guest.

Visit to the Nova memorial

Boy George visited the site of the mass killing at the Nova festival in Re'im and took part in a press conference. The singer said that he was deeply moved by the trip, particularly after meeting with attack survivors and visiting a London exhibition dedicated to the festival.

More than 360 people were killed at the Nova festival on October 7, 2023, while dozens more were taken hostage. The press conference was hosted by Omer Shem Tov, who, according to the publication, was abducted by Hamas from the festival and spent 505 days in captivity.

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Shem Tov thanked the musician for coming to Israel and for supporting Israel and the Jewish people. Ofir Amir, who survived the attack at Nova, was also present at the press conference.

The song We Will Dance Again

During two concerts in Tel Aviv, Boy George plans to perform the recently released song We Will Dance Again. This phrase became a slogan for those who survived the attack on the Nova festival. According to the singer, the composition was partly his response to anti-Israeli statements by other musicians.

The concerts and press conference were organized by Sylvan Adams, president of the Israeli division of the World Jewish Congress. He noted that the tickets for attack survivors and their families were provided in cooperation with the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem. The Tribe of Nova Foundation and Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also supported the visit and concerts.

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