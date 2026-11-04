Actress Christina Applegate said that doctors are again investigating possible causes of her symptoms after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis was deemed incorrect. She spoke about the new examinations in an episode of the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Rolling Stone reports.

A new stage of examinations

According to Applegate, she has gone back to the “beginning” of the diagnostic process. Doctors are gradually checking for possible illnesses whose symptoms may resemble multiple sclerosis. The actress named rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease among them.

She said the examinations are being conducted in stages. Applegate continues to have symptoms, but doctors currently have no explanation for their cause.

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Community support

In a conversation with podcast guest Jack Osbourne, who also has multiple sclerosis, the actress stressed that she will not stop supporting people with the disease. “I will never leave this community. We have found so many lifelong friends, and I care very deeply about everyone that we represent and that I represent,” she said.

Last month, Applegate called the news of the incorrect diagnosis a shock and said she was confused by the lack of an explanation for her condition. A week later, she said she would continue advocating for people with multiple sclerosis and considers herself part of this community.

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