In Los Angeles, United States, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brock Gammond ordered rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, to pay an additional $181,433 in a dispute over his Malibu home. The amount consists of $147,000 in attorney fees and $34,433.93 in costs to be received by representatives of plaintiff Tony Saxon.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the law firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, representing Saxon, sought greater compensation. The judge initially proposed a lower amount, but after objections from attorney Ron Zambrano, revised the preliminary assessment and increased the payment.

Previous jury decision

Seven months ago, a jury awarded Saxon $140,000 in compensation for injuries he sustained while working and living at West's estate on the Malibu coast. Of this amount, $100,000 was awarded for past and future medical expenses, while another $40,000 was awarded for past physical pain and suffering.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Saxon claimed that he had been improperly classified as an independent contractor and that he seriously injured his back and neck during the work. He also alleged that West failed to provide insurance coverage for workers' compensation and did not pay the compensation due. The plaintiff sought $1.7 million in damages.

Dispute over the Malibu home

According to Saxon's testimony, West planned to turn the house, purchased in 2021 for $57 million and designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, into a self-sufficient bunker. He stated that workers were instructed to remove plumbing, toilets, equipment, cabinets, electrical systems and a built-in concrete fireplace.

The jury did not award damages for future pain and suffering and did not impose punitive damages. It also found that Saxon had not been wrongfully terminated and that West had not acted with malice, oppression or fraud. West is appealing the decision to pay $140,000.

Read us on