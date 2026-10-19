Video: Emmanuel Macron Faced a Wave of Criticism After Celine Dion's Concert — Le Parisien

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, attended a concert by singer Celine Dion. The head of state faced criticism on social media for this visit amid widespread protests in the country.

Emmanuel Macron attended the 15th concert by French singer Celine Dion at the Plenitude Arena in Paris. The star is currently on a nationwide tour following a long hiatus due to illness. In addition to Brigitte Macron herself, the president’s grandchildren were also seen at the show.

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However, the public was outraged that the president attended the concert when France was already aware of the upcoming protests. As a result, users criticized Macron for “entertaining himself on the eve of a nationwide protest.” His behavior was deemed inappropriate.

Source: Le Parisien

Earlier, President Macron condemned the violence during the protests in France.

Later, Macron ordered a review of police readiness following the unrest in France.

President Macron also called for calm following the unrest in France.

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