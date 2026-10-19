Viktor Perehrest, a finalist on the fourth season of the show “MasterChef,” was wounded during combat operations. Despite this, the soldier was able to save the life of a fellow soldier.

Viktor Perehrest witnessed the occupiers attacking a group of Ukrainian soldiers. He immediately rushed to help his comrades and assisted a soldier with the call sign “Amaty.” “Risking his life, he reached them and provided medical assistance to the soldier with the call sign ‘Amaty.’ ‘Amaty’ was then able to find a place to hide from enemy drones and wait for a safe moment to be evacuated. A short time later, Viktor himself was also wounded,” the military’s post states.

Despite his injuries, the soldier returned to his comrade Amati to bring him water. In this way, Viktor Perehrest helped two more wounded soldiers and Amati evacuate. “The journey of more than 10 km took two days—but everyone survived.” Currently, both Viktor and “Amaty” are undergoing treatment. Speaking about this incident, the soldier said, ‘Luck favors the prepared,’” the Defense Forces reported.

Viktor Perehrest has been defending the country for four years. He serves in the ranks of the 101st Separate Brigade of the Troops of the Operational-Tactical Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His call sign is “Palto.” According to the Defense Forces, the “MasterChef” finalist uses his culinary skills whenever possible to prepare homemade varenyky and chebureki for his comrades.

Source: Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted yet another failure to warn partners about Russian ballistic missile launches.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

Read us on