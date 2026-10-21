British actor and director Noel Clarke pleaded not guilty to six charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, United Kingdom. They include two charges of sexual assault.

Charges in the case

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Reuters, Clarke also denied three charges of voyeurism and one charge related to exposure. According to the publication, the alleged incidents span the period from 2007 to 2016.

During the hearing, 50-year-old Clarke confirmed his name, date of birth and address, after which he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He made no other statements in court.

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Next hearing

The court granted Clarke bail. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for November 18 at Southwark Crown Court.

Clarke is known as the writer and performer in the 2006 film «Kidulthood», as well as for a recurring role in the science-fiction series «Doctor Who».

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