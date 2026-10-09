Uma Thurman turned heads with her elegant look in a black tuxedo dress in New York

Actress Uma Thurman appeared at a social event in New York City wearing an elegant black outfit.

She attended an event hosted by the streaming platform Paramount+ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series “Dexter” and the second season of “Dexter: Resurrection.” The event took place as part of the themed museum exhibition “Dexter 20th Anniversary Museum Experience.”

For the occasion, the actress chose a black double-breasted mini tuxedo dress. The outfit featured a fitted silhouette and wide satin lapels that formed a deep V-neckline.

Uma complemented the look with black nylon tights and pointed-toe high heels. She carried a small rectangular black clutch with a metal frame. Around her neck, the star wore an elegant diamond necklace with a small pendant, and on her finger, a ring.

Turman styled her hair in waves, wore eye-accentuating makeup, and sported a milky manicure.

Jessica Alba wowed the crowd with her stylish look at Paris Fashion Week.

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