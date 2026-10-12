In Cyprus, the veterinary service plans to officially register cases of foot-and-mouth disease detected in the summer at five livestock farms and cull about 3,000 animals within several days. Cyprus Mail reports.

The farms are located in Avgorou, Dromolaxia, Alethriko, Aradippou and Pentakomo. Director of the Veterinary Department Christodoulos Pipis said that after the cases were detected, they were not officially registered because the department was awaiting a decision by the European Commission on whether such a declaration was necessary.

Reasons for the delay in registration

According to Pipis, the veterinary service's doubts concerned epidemiological conditions, vaccination, the location of the farms in relation to the first disease outbreaks, and legal requirements for officially declaring the cases.

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The owners of the five farms were invited to the Ministry of Agriculture, where they are to be informed about further actions. Pipis noted that they will receive the same compensation as other farmers affected by the outbreak. It is to cover the value of the animals, milk losses, support for resuming farm operations, and other damages.

Farmers' reaction and previous losses

Neophytos Neophytou, president of the Voice of Livestock Farmers association, criticized the authorities' actions and demanded an urgent meeting with representatives of the agencies before the culling of the animals begins. He also raised the issue of the timing of payments for restoring farms, keeping animals, and their value.

The first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Cyprus's government-controlled areas was recorded on February 20 in the Larnaca district, following an outbreak in the north of the island in December. As of March 21, the outbreak had affected 44 farms, and about 21,000 sheep and goats had been slaughtered in accordance with EU protocols. The government also approved initial payments of up to €50,000 for farmers whose animals were culled.

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