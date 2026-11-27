In the Poltava region, a conflict is ongoing between former partners of a large agricultural group, accompanied by criminal proceedings and court cases. One of the co-owners alleges an attempted hostile takeover of the companies and accuses law enforcement of conducting an inadequate investigation.

The dispute involves five agricultural companies: AGRO PEREMOGA LLC, Agrofirm “CHBG” LLC, “VINKOR-AGRO SIVER” LLC, “FRUKTY POLTAVSHCHYNY” LLC, and Agrofirm “ZORYA-AGRO” LLC. According to the publication, the companies’ combined land holdings total approximately 19,000 hectares.

Until August 2023, the business was owned by three partners—Konstantin Nekrasov, Ilya Vyaly, and Valery Oroshan. Vyaly claims that the turning point was a conflict over shares in the companies. According to him, Nekrasov demanded that Vyaly transfer 20% of his shares and Oroshan transfer 10% of his shares to him. After they refused, the entrepreneur claims, the agricultural companies’ bank accounts at “Poltava Bank” were frozen.

Several criminal cases were opened in connection with these circumstances. Some of them were initially closed by the Poltava Prosecutor’s Office; however, later, following a decision by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the investigations were reopened and transferred to the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Vyal claims that the Prosecutor General’s Office deemed the previous investigation ineffective and conducted with violations.

The article also mentions Viktoria Sova, a former attorney who currently serves as a judge on the Zakarpattia Court of Appeals. According to Vyalyi, she was a figure in one of the criminal cases, and a search of her residence—which was allegedly planned for 2024—never took place. The businessman also links the closure of the case to Sova’s subsequent appointment as a judge.

Vyalyi insists on the need for a full investigation into the circumstances of the conflict and an examination of the possible involvement of all the individuals mentioned. The allegations presented represent the position of one of the parties to the conflict. The article does not include comments from Konstantin Nekrasov, Viktoria Sova, or any of the other individuals mentioned regarding these statements.

This was reported by “RBC-Ukraine.”

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