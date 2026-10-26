In Luxembourg, Poland, Estonia, Finland and Latvia proposed taking hybrid threats, including GPS signal interference, into account when assessing force majeure circumstances for farmers. The initiative concerns the future EU Common Agricultural Policy for 2028–2034, RMF24 reports.

Proposal by four states

The four countries submitted a joint proposal regarding Article 20 of the draft regulation to the EU Council on October 19. According to the outlet, it was already too late to amend the article itself at the current stage of negotiations, so the proposed provision is to be included in the preamble to the regulation.

During a meeting of agriculture ministers in Luxembourg, Estonia’s representative confirmed the joint initiative. According to him, the states emphasized security and geopolitical threats along the eastern border of the European Union.

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Significance for farmers

Force majeure means extraordinary circumstances beyond a farmer’s control that may prevent them from fulfilling specified obligations. This is important for assessing eligibility for EU financial support and possible penalties for non-compliance with requirements.

Poland and its partners believe that satellite signal interference may complicate the use of technology in modern agriculture. The mention in the preamble is intended to underscore the importance of such threats when interpreting force majeure rules.

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