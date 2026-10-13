Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at a meeting in Islamabad that the country has sufficient wheat for domestic needs. He also vowed to show no leniency toward those hoarding wheat and said its price would be determined after consultations with the provinces.

This was reported by Dawn, citing a statement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office. Sharif chaired the first meeting of the National Agriculture and Food Security Council.

Wheat price to be discussed with provinces

According to the prime minister, a fair wheat price must be set before sowing so that farmers receive proper compensation for their work and consumers can access wheat at an affordable price. He said consultations with the provinces should be completed soon, after which the price will be announced.

Sharif called agriculture the foundation of the national economy and said the federal government would support the provinces in developing the agricultural sector. Among the priorities, he named providing farmers with affordable fertilisers, quality seeds, modern machinery, equipment and technologies for more efficient water use.

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Flour subsidies in Punjab

The meeting also discussed support for small and medium-sized farmers and the development of livestock farming. The prime minister noted that this sector has significant potential to increase exports, including Pakistani halal meat.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz convened an emergency meeting over rising flour prices. According to a post by the PML-N party on X, the authorities decided to increase the state-subsidised wheat quota for flour mills and approved a subsidy of 10 billion Pakistani rupees to ensure affordable flour for the population.

State wheat in Sindh

In Sindh province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the release of state wheat onto the market from October 15 at a price of 12,500 Pakistani rupees per 100-kilogram bag. According to the outlet, the move is intended to stabilise flour prices and ensure its availability in the province.

Last month, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad association demanded that the wheat support price be set at 5,000 Pakistani rupees per 40 kilograms. The organisation said that due to delays in announcing agricultural policy, farmers may not sow wheat next season, while production costs prevent them from applying fertilisers in a balanced manner.

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