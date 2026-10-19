"Rossotrudnichestvo" has announced stricter selection criteria for foreign applicants seeking to study at Russian institutions of higher education.

Starting in 2027, when allocating government quotas, priority will be given to citizens of countries that maintain friendly political relations with Moscow, and the needs of these countries for specific specialists will also be taken into account.

According to the Russian agency, the number of applications from foreign nationals under the quota program rose from 80,000 in 2025 to 110,000 in 2026, primarily from citizens of CIS countries, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. At the same time, Russian experts acknowledge challenges in attracting foreign workers due to the language barrier, strict requirements for migrant workers, and bureaucratic delays in processing visas.

Source: Rossotrudnichestvo press service.

In Russia, students will be required to learn how to operate drones—Center for Educational Development.

The administration of St. Petersburg State University has begun sending students offers to sign contracts for service in the Arctic with units of the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for the storage and operation of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

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