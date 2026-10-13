The court sharply reduced the bail for Midas case defendant Myronyuk

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the NABU’s motion and extended the detention period for Igor Myronyuk, a former adviser to the ex-Minister of Energy, until November 10, 2026. At the same time, the investigating judge reduced the amount of alternative bail from 85 million hryvnias to 25 million hryvnias.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to a number of procedural obligations, including surrendering his passports for travel abroad, wearing an electronic ankle monitor, a ban on leaving Kyiv and the Kyiv region without permission, and refraining from communicating with other individuals involved in the case.

Ihor Myronyuk is one of the key figures in the “Midas” anti-corruption operation aimed at exposing corruption schemes and monitoring procurement at the state-owned enterprise “NAEK Energoatom.”

According to law enforcement officials, Mironyuk appears under the alias “Rocket” in the so-called “Mindich tapes.” At the time, he held the position of advisor to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. According to investigators, Myronyuk helped a criminal group obtain funds from contractors of JSC “Energoatom.” He allegedly transferred the money to other participants in the scheme, who moved it to the so-called “back office” and added it to the total cash pool. According to investigators, as a result of illegal activities in the energy sector, the criminal organization received over $112 million in cash.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Mindich, a suspect in the “Energoatom” case, may be involved in the procurement of substandard body armor for the military.

Who is Timur Mindich, and why is he implicated in NABU cases?

We also previously reported that Timur Mindich, a suspect in a corruption investigation, likely also had influence over Rustem Umerov, the former defense minister.

NABU conducted searches at the home of Mindich, a co-owner of “Kvartal 95.”

Alexander Tsivinsky, head of the Economic Security Bureau, commented on reports of possible involvement by Economic Security Bureau employees in compiling “dossiers” on individuals implicated in the “Mindichgate” case. According to him, an investigation into this matter was launched immediately.

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