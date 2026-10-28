Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with the King of the Netherlands

During his visit to the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Willem-Alexander.

During the meeting, the President briefed the monarch on the situation in Ukraine and the conditions faced by the civilian population amid systematic Russian shelling, as well as on the progress of diplomatic efforts with partners to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the King and the entire Dutch people for their consistent support and expressed confidence that Amsterdam’s long-term assistance to Ukraine would continue.

The head of state announced this on October 28 on X.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional €500 million in military aid. The new package will include, in particular, air defense systems and drones to protect against Russian airstrikes. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten announced this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands on a visit. There, he plans to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses, and King Willem-Alexander. Among the main topics of discussion are defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Dutch Minister of Defense called Russia an enemy, not merely an aggressor.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.



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