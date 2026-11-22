In 2026, Ukraine plans to produce between several hundred and a thousand “Neptune” anti-ship missiles, over a thousand “Palyanytsia” jet drones, and about seven million unmanned aerial vehicles of various types—a figure that significantly exceeds the 2024 total, when approximately 2.2 million drones were produced.

According to Oleg Korostelov, CEO of the “Luch” Design Bureau, development of the “Neptune” began as early as 2010, but the project did not receive adequate funding until after 2020.

At the same time, scaling up weapons production is complicated by a number of systemic challenges. These include the dispersion of production facilities, a shortage of personnel at defense enterprises, and the fragmentation of government funding among approximately 1,300 companies. In addition, Ukraine needs to improve its own air defense technologies to counter Russian missiles—it already has the foundation for this in the form of access to magnesium and aluminum, as well as a developed chemical industry.

Source: The Wall Street Journal.

The operation to destroy the road bridge across the Kerch Strait on November 17 involved drones and missiles such as the Dovbush, “Vendetta,” Da Vinci, “Sichen,” MICH 2000, “Ruta,” “Palyanytsia,” An-197, FP-1, FP-5 “Flamingo,” and R-360 “Neptune.”

On the night of November 19, the Ukrainian Navy’s “Neptune” coastal missile systems launched a missile strike on the Crimean Bridge. As a result of the attack, the railroad tracks were damaged, and traffic across the bridge was halted.

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