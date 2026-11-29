In Odesa, a high-rise residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian airstrike on the night of November 29, 2026; one woman was killed and others were injured, according to a Telegram post by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

All relevant services are working at the site of the strike, and an emergency response headquarters has been set up to assist residents. The final details of the attack and the number of wounded are currently being determined.

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Source: a message from Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two others, according to City Mayor Ivan Fedorov and Regional Military Administration Head Mikhail Semikin. Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl, whom rescuers pulled from the rubble and handed over to medical personnel.

On the night of Saturday, November 28, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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