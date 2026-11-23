A network of underground call centers was dismantled in Khmelnytskyi; 12 people were detained
In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officials shut down a network of underground call centers whose members defrauded citizens and embezzled their money. As part of a special operation, they conducted 18 searches and detained 12 people.
According to the investigation, a 29-year-old man was the organizer of the illegal operation. He recruited operatives for the scheme, provided them with the necessary equipment, assigned responsibilities, and set up remote control of the network.
To avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement, the group members set up the call centers directly in the apartments where they lived.
The organizer coordinated the group’s activities through a private Telegram chat, where the scammers used fake names. He monitored his subordinates’ activities, set work schedules, tracked the funds received, and distributed the profits.
To identify potential victims, the group members collected citizens’ personal data, including information about their financial status. They later used this information during phone calls, attempting to obtain their funds through psychological pressure and deception.
In November 2026, during searches, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment, cell phones, and cash in various currencies totaling the equivalent of approximately 1 million UAH.
Under the procedural supervision of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the organizer was notified of suspicion of creating and leading an organized electronic communications fraud group (Part 1 of Article 255-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), while 11 other individuals were notified of suspicion of participating in such a group (Part 2 of Article 255-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
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