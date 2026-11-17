Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow’s goals in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged, and that the lifting of the so-called restrictions on the rights of the Russian-speaking population must take place immediately and cannot be subject to negotiation. He made these remarks to reporters following the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila.

He also spoke out strongly against the possible deployment of international stabilization forces in Ukraine. According to Lavrov, the arrival of such forces on Ukrainian territory would mean the direct entry of European states into the war.

In addition, the Russian diplomat criticized European countries for seeking to join discussions on the future security architecture, stating that Europe is trying to build it against Russia. At the same time, he suggested that European states would ultimately have to be involved in shaping a new security system in the region, but added that Moscow had not received any official signals regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s willingness to represent Europe in the negotiations.

Source: Glavkom.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, gave no indication that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Meanwhile, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas was not included in the team that will represent Europe in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, she is trying to define her role in the process and is participating in the preparation of the negotiating mandate.

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