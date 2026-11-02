A test mobile shelter has been set up in Rivne, and three more are planned

A prototype of a mobile shelter, provided to the city free of charge by the manufacturer, has been installed on Independence Square in Rivne. The automated metal structure is designed to accommodate 15–16 people, equipped with seats, Wi-Fi, lighting, and electrical outlets, and is accessible to people with limited mobility and those in wheelchairs.

The shelter will open automatically when an air raid alert is sounded.

According to Viktor Shakirzyan, acting mayor of Rivne, the city council has allocated approximately 3 million hryvnias to purchase three additional similar shelters for placement in areas with large crowds, with plans to increase their number in the future.

Source: Rivne City Council.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are designed to protect people during air threats.

A scandal has erupted in Kyiv over the repair of sidewalks instead of school shelters.

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