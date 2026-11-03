Yushchenko's daughter-in-law spoke about her new refuge from the war

Olena Yushchenko, a restaurateur, businesswoman, and daughter-in-law of Ukraine’s third president, Viktor Yushchenko, shared how her family is coping with the stress caused by the constant Russian shelling. According to the blogger, the Carpathian Mountains have become their main place for recovery and temporary respite since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Andriy Yushchenko’s wife noted that regular trips to the mountainous region help the family emotionally recover from the events of the war.

Yushchenko said that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Carpathians have “saved” her family from the war. In particular, the Yushchenko family stays at one of the hotels in the mountains. “This place saved us from the war and continues to do so… The wonderful Carpathians and their mountains… My little Switzerland…” Yushchenko remarked.

Since 2018, Olena Yushchenko has been married to the former president’s son; together, they are raising a son born in 2022. She is also developing her own clothing brand and blogging.

Source: Olena Yushchenko’s Instagram post.

Earlier, a fundraiser organized by Olena Yushchenko took place in the capital to purchase drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of artists, designers, and concerned citizens.

The 16th charity concert, “Your Path to the World,” was also held in downtown Kyiv. Organizers Olena Yushchenko and Kateryna Kropiva, together with the “Mother’s Heart” Foundation, raised funds for the defenders of Mariupol and the Azov Special Forces Brigade to purchase night-vision devices and charging stations.

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