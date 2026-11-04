In Kramatorsk, a Russian drone attacked a vehicle carrying volunteers during an evacuation

On November 4, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops used a drone to attack a civilian vehicle belonging to the “Road of Life” team of the “Old City Communities” civic organization, which was evacuating residents, while it was traveling along a fiber-optic cable route.

According to volunteer Vage Mamikonyan, the enemy drone operator deliberately struck the clearly marked vehicle as it was heading to respond to another call. He also emphasized that the evacuation of civilians is becoming increasingly difficult due to systematic, deliberate attacks by the occupiers.

Source: Volunteer Vage Mamikonyan on Facebook.

In the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a bus operated by the “Proliska” humanitarian mission, which was transporting local residents to Zaporizhzhia. A 74-year-old female passenger was killed, and three other people were injured.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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