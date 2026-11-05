The Attunda District Court in Sweden has remanded former Ukrainian MP Dmytro Svyatash in custody based on an extradition request from Ukraine.

The detainee was present at the hearing in person and, through his attorney, objected to the charges and the request for extradition to Ukraine, stating his desire to travel to Russia.

The court is transferring Svyatash to the Sollentuna detention center and will notify the Swedish Minister of Justice of its decision. In Ukraine, the former MP—who served from 2002 to 2019 and supported Russia’s full-scale invasion— was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for justifying Russia’s armed aggression and fraud amounting to 2.2 billion hryvnias, and is also suspected of high treason.

Source: Schemes.

As a reminder, former MP Svyatash, who was sentenced in Ukraine to 12 years in prison, was detained in Sweden.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against Dmytro Svyatash, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament (IV–VIII convocations) from the “Party of Regions.” He will stand trial for calls to change Ukraine’s territorial boundaries, money laundering, and financial fraud.

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