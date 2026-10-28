At its session on October 28, the Kryvyi Rih City Council adopted an official appeal to Indian billionaire and ArcelorMittal co-owner Lakshmi Mittal, asking him to reconsider the decision to completely shut down and mothball the “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.”

The appeal was initiated by Acting Mayor Yuriy Vilkul. City council members emphasized that they had learned of the plans to mothball the city’s main industrial complex from the media, without prior consultation with local authorities.

The document emphasizes that shutting down the plant threatens to result in a loss of income for approximately 17,000 employees and their families. In addition, the city council warned of catastrophic environmental risks should proper maintenance of tailings ponds, dams, and mine water drainage systems be discontinued.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine.”

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine’s largest steel mill, is beginning preparations to completely halt production and mothball its industrial facilities. Over the next two months, the company plans to safely shut down production and subsequently preserve equipment and other assets until operations can resume. This decision was made following a series of Russian missile strikes that caused significant damage to the facility.

On the morning of October 17, Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhstal steel mill in Zaporizhzhia for the fifth time. Six ballistic missiles were fired at the plant, damaging its internal power and logistics infrastructure, as well as the blast furnace production areas.

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