Rising fuel prices and the highest inflation rate in the U.S. in 50 years are linked to outbreaks of aggression in various parts of the world. Among the factors cited by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The American politician acknowledged the problem of record-high inflation in the country and urged people to recall the events of 2022. According to him, it was precisely after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that gas prices in the U.S. rose sharply, reaching levels significantly higher than they are now.

Vance noted that similar price spikes had been observed in the country’s history before—specifically in 1979, 2001, and 2007.

“Prices spike every time some petty dictator decides to throw a tantrum,” the U.S. vice president said.

This was reported with reference to a statement by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

As a reminder, gasoline prices in the U.S. have risen by 34.2% over the past year amid 3.7% inflation — OilPrice.

In the U.S., the average price of diesel has exceeded $6 per gallon for the first time.

Gasoline inventories in the U.S. have risen, despite rising fuel prices — OilPrice.

Read us on