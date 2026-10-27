Eight more Ukrainian children have been returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region

Five girls and three boys, aged 7 to 16, were successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. The rescue took place with the assistance of the charity Save Ukraine as part of the presidential initiative “Bring Kids Back UA,” confirmed Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Among the evacuated children is a nine-year-old girl who was forced in the occupied territory to attend a Russian school, learn the Russian national anthem, write letters to the occupying forces, and participate in propaganda events. In total, 243 children have been returned from the occupied Kherson region since the beginning of 2026. The evacuees are currently safe at “Hope and Recovery” centers, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and legal assistance.

Source: Kherson Regional State Administration.

Earlier, another 11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Ukraine has returned four more children, aged 6 to 15, from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them are a boy who had been separated from his parents for several years, a girl whose mother was unable to retrieve her for a long time due to the loss of documents, and two teenagers who found themselves under occupation without their families.

A group of children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years was returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Read us on