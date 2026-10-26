Vitaliy Kim reported on his first 100 days as Minister of Veterans Affairs

Vitaliy Kim, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs, along with his team, summarized the results of their work during their first 100 days in office and presented their vision for the future development of veterans’ policy. Key initiatives include establishing a State Service for Veteran Support, reducing bureaucracy, launching new digital services, and appointing officials responsible for veteran affairs in every ministry.

“For me, the main indicator of the Ministry’s work is not the number of decisions made or reports prepared. Rather, it is whether it has become easier for veterans to receive assistance, undergo rehabilitation, find a job, start their own business, and return to a full civilian life,” emphasized Vitaliy Kim.

During the event, the updated team of deputy ministers was also introduced, and an increase in funding for veteran policy by 3 billion hryvnias in the 2027 draft state budget was announced. In addition, the head of the ministry noted the practical launch of the “Veteran. Work” program, which has placed 1,325 people in jobs, the launch of an extract from the Veterans Registry in the “Diya” app, as well as the securing of international assistance from Canada, Belgium, and the UNDP.

Source: Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The government is launching a large-scale housing support program for veterans.

A pilot project has begun in Ukraine under which certain categories of male and female veterans can receive long-term medical care free of charge. The service is intended for people who, due to wounds, injuries, or serious illnesses, require ongoing medical, rehabilitative, and social assistance.

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