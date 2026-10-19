Prosecutors from the General Inspectorate of the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified a judge of the Hrebinkivsky District Court in Poltava Oblast that she is suspected of large-scale fraud committed under martial law (Article 190, Part 4, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in 2016, after being appointed to the position, she submitted a Doctor of Philosophy degree in law—issued by civil society organizations in collaboration with the International Academy of Public Administration (MAUP)—which lacked state approval from the Ministry of Education and Science, to complete her judicial dossier. Based on this unofficial document, the suspect was granted a monthly bonus equal to 15% of her official salary.

The investigation established that between December 2016 and March 2026, the judge unjustifiably received 466,775.20 UAH ($11,330) from the state budget.

Source: Press Service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

A former judge was detained in Cherkasy Oblast for extorting kickbacks during the construction of protective structures.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) tracked down Andriy Leonov, a former judge of the Babushkinskyi District Court in Dnipro, who had been on the run for over three years to avoid serving an 11-year sentence for bribery.

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