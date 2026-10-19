The Polish group Cersanit has completely halted production at its plant in Zvyagel, Zhytomyr Oblast, following two Russian drone attacks that occurred on the night of September 11–12 and on the night of October 16.

According to the company’s CEO, Zbysław Adam Krowiak, the shelling caused significant damage to the factory building and key components of the production lines. Fortunately, there were no casualties during the attacks.

Production was halted due to extensive damage and the inability to guarantee the safety of personnel amid frequent air raid alerts, power outages, and voltage drops. The plant in the Zviahel district has been operating since 2007 and is Ukraine’s largest manufacturer of ceramic tiles and sanitary ware under the Cersanit and Opoczno brands, employing approximately 1,000 people.

Source: Forbes Ukraine.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some communities.

As a reminder, following a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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