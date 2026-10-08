Zelenskyy promised apartments to the families of those injured and killed in Pryluky

During his visit to the Chernihiv region on October 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of providing housing for people who lost their homes due to the Russian attack on Pryluky will be fully resolved. New housing will be provided to the families of those killed and injured when an enemy missile struck a high-rise building.

As a result of the missile strike on October 7, the entrance to a residential building in the city was destroyed and dozens of apartments were damaged. As of the morning of October 8, the death toll had risen to 22, including five children, and another 54 people were injured. During their conversation with the president, local residents complained about the lack of and poor condition of protective structures, after which the head of state discussed with community leaders ways to strengthen civil defense and build shelters in educational institutions.

This was reported by “Glavkom.”

As a reminder, Russia destroyed a five-story building with people inside in Pryluky with a missile.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, State Emergency Service rescuers pulled a small child alive from the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

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