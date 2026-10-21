EU leaders will discuss funding for Ukraine at a special meeting on November 26–27

Leaders of the European Union member states will gather on November 26–27 for a special meeting of the European Council, where the key topics will be the EU’s multiannual financial framework for 2028–2034 and the issue of funding for Ukraine in 2027. Pedro Lurti, Chief of Staff to European Council President António Costa, informed member states of these plans.

In the coming weeks, António Costa’s team will hold separate consultations with representatives from all 27 member states, based on the results of which it will prepare an updated negotiating text on the EU’s multiannual budget before the November summit begins. In addition, the EU leadership’s schedule includes an informal meeting in Dublin on November 13 dedicated to artificial intelligence, an informal summit on defense and competitiveness in Alden-Biesen on February 5, 2027, as well as a summit on March 18–19, 2027, which is proposed to be held in Rome to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome.

Source: European Truth.

Ukraine is set to receive 17 billion euros in budgetary support from the European Union by the end of 2026, though these funds will be contingent on the implementation of necessary reforms. This was stated by European Council President António Costa while speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He also assured that the EU will participate in financing Ukraine’s needs in 2027 and called on international partners to increase their assistance.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the National Human Rights Strategy, which takes into account Ukraine’s course toward European integration. The document is intended to help the state fulfill its obligations within the framework of negotiations on accession to the European Union.

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