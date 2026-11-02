In October 2026, BYD sold 305,743 fully electric vehicles, 37% more than in the same month last year. This is the company’s first monthly result to exceed 300,000 electric vehicles, Electrek reports.

A record month for electric vehicles

BYD’s total October sales in the new energy vehicle segment amounted to 490,168 units. This is 11% higher year-on-year and the company’s highest monthly figure in 2026. Fully electric models accounted for about 63% of total monthly sales.

For comparison, just over 262,500 electric vehicles were sold in the United States during the entire third quarter, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates. From the beginning of the year through the end of October, BYD sold 1,953,700 electric vehicles — 6% more than in the same period of the previous year.

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Hybrid models and exports

At the same time, sales of plug-in hybrids fell by 17% in October, to 177,382 vehicles. Over ten months, 1,625,969 units were sold, down 11% year-on-year.

According to the company, BYD exported 170,194 vehicles in October, expanding its presence in Europe, Southeast Asia, Central and South America. Since the beginning of the year, exports of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids have exceeded 1.5 million units and nearly doubled compared with last year. By the end of 2026, BYD expects to increase overseas deliveries to approximately 2 million vehicles.

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