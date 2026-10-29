Fiat has begun selling the 2027 model-year compact Topolino electric vehicle in the United States at a starting price of $14,985, including the delivery fee. According to Electrek, the model will be sold through select US dealers as a low-speed vehicle suitable for use on public roads.

Dimensions and specifications

The Fiat Topolino is 8 feet 3 inches long, or about 2.5 meters. It is slightly larger than an average golf cart but smaller than the Fiat 500e. The vehicle can be used on most roads with speed limits of up to 35 mph, or approximately 56 km/h, but it is not intended for highways.

The electric vehicle is equipped with a 5.4 kWh lithium-ion battery and an 8-horsepower electric motor. Its claimed range on a single charge is up to 46 miles, or about 74 km, while its top speed is 25 mph, approximately 40 km/h. A full charge from a standard outlet takes about five hours.

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Versions and equipment

Three versions of the 2027 Topolino are offered: the base Topolino, Dolce Vita, and the new Open Air. The Open Air version features a folding soft top, as in the Dolce Vita, as well as asymmetrical full doors, as in the base model.

Unlike the first batch of 2026 model-year vehicles, the 2027 Topolino will arrive at dealerships already suitable for use on public roads. Fiat also offers a free LSV conversion kit with a rear-view mirror, rear-view camera, and pedestrian warning system. Buyers living within 50 miles of a dealer are promised free home delivery of the vehicle.

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