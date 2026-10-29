Mazda will stop offering the Skyactiv-X engine for the Mazda3 model in the United Kingdom and European countries. In the new model year, Mazda3 buyers will only be able to choose the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G, which can be paired with a manual or automatic transmission. As Motor1 reports, the Skyactiv-X will remain in the CX-30 crossover lineup for now.

Compression-ignition technology

Mazda introduced the Skyactiv-X in 2019 for the Mazda3 and CX-30 in selected markets. This engine was not sold in the United States. The unit uses homogeneous charge compression ignition, or HCCI, technology, which combines the operating principles of gasoline and diesel engines.

Mazda's development was distinguished by the Spark Controlled Compression Ignition, or SPCCI, system. The engine operates on a very lean fuel-air mixture. At the end of the compression stroke, the system injects a small amount of fuel, creating a richer mixture near the spark plug. The spark ignites it, after which a sharp rise in pressure and temperature causes the lean mixture in the combustion chamber to ignite.

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This technology made it possible to create a more powerful and efficient engine, but the Skyactiv-X did not become widely adopted. Ford, General Motors, and Honda also worked on HCCI engines, but their prototypes did not reach mass production.

Skyactiv-Z hybrid

Mazda is developing the Skyactiv-Z hybrid powertrain, which is intended to replace the company's current lineup of small-displacement engines. It will combine a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a hybrid system developed by Mazda.

The Skyactiv-Z is scheduled to debut in the new CX-5 crossover by the end of next year. In the new powertrain, Mazda plans to further develop SPCCI technology to operate on even leaner mixtures. The hybrid will also receive thermal insulation technology that will convert heat leaving the engine into energy.

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