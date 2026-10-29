Mercedes to unveil first electric E-Class in 2027 — Motor1

Mercedes-Benz is preparing its first fully electric E-Class, which is set to replace the EQE sedan. The global premiere of the new model will take place in 2027, Motor1 reports, citing a statement by company CEO Ola Källenius during the presentation of financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

A dedicated platform for the electric vehicle

According to Källenius, the electric E-Class has been developed almost from scratch for nearly three years. Although the vehicle will share its name with the internal-combustion-engine version of the E-Class, it will receive a dedicated electric vehicle platform.

The head of Mercedes-Benz said that technology, design, interior space, safety, quality and driving characteristics were considered during the model’s development. The prototypes are currently undergoing final testing ahead of their debut.

Design and version for China

According to the publication, camouflaged prototypes of the new electric sedan have more traditional proportions than the EQE, whose design was largely shaped by aerodynamic solutions. The electric E-Class is expected to share features with the updated internal-combustion-engine E-Class, which is also planned to be unveiled next year.

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Mercedes-Benz continues to unify the design and names of models with different powertrains. This approach is already used for the CLA, GLA, GLB, GLC and C-Class.

Källenius also spoke separately about the electric E-Class for China. According to him, Mercedes-Benz plans to source almost all components for Chinese-made vehicles in China. The launch of this model on the Chinese market is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

In the United States, Mercedes-Benz is discontinuing sales of the EQE sedan from the 2027 model year. The new electric E-Class is expected to take its place in the brand’s lineup.

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